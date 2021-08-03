SkyStat - Mobile App for Business (Metrics)

Hi friends 👋

We would like to present our concept mobile app for business "Skystat"

Full project presentation is here — https://www.behance.net/gallery/119714141/SkyStat-App

Feel free to give me some feedback.

Press "L" if you love it.

We are available for a new project 👉 hello@brandux.agency

Check out our :

Website | Behance | Facebook | Instagram