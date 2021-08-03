Matthew Gallagher

Captain John H. Miller

Captain John H. Miller portrait photoshop illustrator spielberg ambling movie tom hanks
Refining the intaglio technique using custom patterns from Illustrator and channel operations in Photoshop to create an engraved-style illustration process.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
