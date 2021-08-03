Tribeca Studio

Daskali - Web Design for Online Education

Tribeca Studio
Tribeca Studio
  • Save
Daskali - Web Design for Online Education online learning web development ux graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hi there ✌️
We'd like to share with you our latest work - Daskali Online Learning
Better your skills without your leaving home.

It’s an amazing solution for those who want to get the most out of online courses and learning! You can participate on webinars and courses from well known teachers.

Online learning has opened up new horizons. It gives us more opportunities. Education has never been easier!

Don’t forget to share some love 💚
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@wearetribeca.io.

Show us love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Tribeca Studio
Tribeca Studio

More by Tribeca Studio

View profile
    • Like