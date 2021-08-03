Daskali - Web Design for Online Education

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there ✌️
We'd like to share with you our latest work - Daskali Online Learning
Better your skills without your leaving home.
It’s an amazing solution for those who want to get the most out of online courses and learning! You can participate on webinars and courses from well known teachers.
Online learning has opened up new horizons. It gives us more opportunities. Education has never been easier!
Don’t forget to share some love 💚
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@wearetribeca.io.
—
Show us love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!