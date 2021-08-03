Burak Bal

(💬+T ) TippyTalk

Burak Bal
Burak Bal
Hire Me
  • Save
(💬+T ) TippyTalk talk speak message icon design brand mark logo branding
Download color palette

Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done: elbustudio@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Burak Bal
Burak Bal
⚡️Logo & Brand Identity Designer Let's 💬
Hire Me

More by Burak Bal

View profile
    • Like