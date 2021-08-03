Sai Pavan Chowdary
Zazzy

StrategyConnect - UI/UX Design and Development

Sai Pavan Chowdary
Zazzy
Sai Pavan Chowdary for Zazzy
Hire Us
  • Save
StrategyConnect - UI/UX Design and Development illustration violet strategy connect home page landing page brands minimal mobile responsive mobile web design 3d flat clean ui
Download color palette

Helped StrategyConnect in growing their precision to drive and give spotlight to other brands

For better experience, Check out the below link.
https://www.strategyconnect.co/#/

Zazzy
Zazzy
Hire Us

More by Zazzy

View profile
    • Like