Black patient discrimination

Black patient discrimination discrimination pill news illo illustrator dribbble patient balck drug medicine pills cancer shot draft character flat vector design illustration
Illustration "Old but gold" because this topic is still sadly currents, created for ProPublica and STAT 🔎📰💊 "Black patients are being left out of clinical trials amid wave of new cancer therapies".

