Rhinoda Team

Sleep App

Rhinoda Team
Rhinoda Team
Hire Me
  • Save
Sleep App uxui care health mobile app top popular interface design sleep
Download color palette

Hi, Dribbblers!

Healthy lifestyle is one of the most important things in our life nowadays.

Due to busy everyday activities, people not always remember to eat, sleep. That is why we decided to create a new concept of design which generates statistics of our daily life.

We are pleased to read your comments 😍
Do not forget to add ❤️ and follow me and our team.
Contact us at our site https://rhinoda.com/
Behance https://www.behance.net/rhinoda
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rhinoda.tech/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Rhinoda Team
Rhinoda Team
Welcome to our Dribbble portfolio 🏀
Hire Me

More by Rhinoda Team

View profile
    • Like