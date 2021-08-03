Rui Pereira

Headache Magazine

Rui Pereira
Rui Pereira
  • Save
Headache Magazine typography photoshop photography magazine design layout editorial
Download color palette

This photoshop manipulation represents disability. A camera strapped to the ceiling lamp and a remote to capture different positions. The photo is paired with data from the survey, that quantifies the struggles to cope while having an episode.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Rui Pereira
Rui Pereira

More by Rui Pereira

View profile
    • Like