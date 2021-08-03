BuildBites

Webflow build | Laborati Ginori by Petar Zeman

BuildBites
BuildBites
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

We built out @ zemanpetar design in Webflow! Check it out here

Ipad animation 2
Rebound of
Laborati Ginori
By Petar Zeman
View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
BuildBites
BuildBites
We design and build websites and apps using no-code tools
Hire Me

More by BuildBites

View profile
    • Like