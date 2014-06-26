Stefan Hiienurm

Parking app for iOS7

Parking app for iOS7
Redesign for the most known Estonian parking application.

It's 100% made in Sketch app.

Full-pixels: https://dribbble.com/shots/1616692-Pargi-Ios/attachments/251339

Posted on Jun 26, 2014
