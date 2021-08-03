Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rebecca Gardner

Coffee Packaging - Café Muse Visual Identity & Branding

Rebecca Gardner
Rebecca Gardner
  • Save
Coffee Packaging - Café Muse Visual Identity & Branding coffee cup branding coffee cup pattern design visual identity restaurant branding restaurant brand café coffee shop café brand packaging design coffee packaging coffee logo illustration vector branding brand design adobe photoshop design adobe illustrator
Download color palette

This is the packaging for Café Muse, a coffee shop inspired by philosophers and creative ideas.

To see the whole project, check out my Behance:
https://www.behance.net/rebeccagardner1

Rebecca Gardner
Rebecca Gardner

More by Rebecca Gardner

View profile
    • Like