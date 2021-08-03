Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Governmental trouble

Governmental trouble
Woohoo! Big things are happening at Koek. Momentarily we are prototyping and testing a website for the Dutch government. In this website, you can learn more about how governmental organizations transfer data to make decisions regarding citizens. Our designer Erwin created this lovely illustration on how everything could have gone wrong (oh no).

See ya in a bit!
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
