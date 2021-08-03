Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Piotr Krężelewski

Daily UI 010 • Social Share

Piotr Krężelewski
Piotr Krężelewski
  • Save
Daily UI 010 • Social Share article uiux uxdesign dailyui uitrends userinterface uidesign designwebsite app design social share social share 010 dailyui010 typography blog figma
Download color palette

👋Howdy, Dribbblers !
I just finished Daily UI Design Challenge #010 • Social Share.

🚀Do you have any project that needs to be done?
I'm open to projects related to user experience, user interface design, including the development of a website in Webflow.
👀Also see my website : kpwebdesign.com
__

🙏Thanks for watching! Let's connect
Linkedin · Behance

Piotr Krężelewski
Piotr Krężelewski

More by Piotr Krężelewski

View profile
    • Like