Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mantasha Qureshi

Weather App

Mantasha Qureshi
Mantasha Qureshi
  • Save
Weather App 3d glass effect dark mode dark ui black mobile design weather app figma glassmorphism glass ui trending design
Download color palette

Hey everyone. 👋

This is a Weather App design made with Glass effect and 3d illustrations.

Press "L" on your keyboard for like 😍

Would love to hear your feedback. 🖤

Mantasha Qureshi
Mantasha Qureshi

More by Mantasha Qureshi

View profile
    • Like