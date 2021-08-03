Music App - A Dashboard Design

Hey Dribbblers,

Here's a Music app dashboard I designed. It features different sections such as

the "Top hits", "Recommended Albums", "Top Singles", "Top Albums", and lot's more. If you like it do drop a like or hit the "L" on your keyboard.

Do reachout to me if you need me to help with a project:

raymond.akalonu@gmail.com

Or follow me on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Rayz_of_Diamond