Music App - A Dashboard Design

Music App - A Dashboard Design
Hey Dribbblers,

Here's a Music app dashboard I designed. It features different sections such as
the "Top hits", "Recommended Albums", "Top Singles", "Top Albums", and lot's more. If you like it do drop a like or hit the "L" on your keyboard.

Do reachout to me if you need me to help with a project:
raymond.akalonu@gmail.com

Or follow me on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Rayz_of_Diamond

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
