Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Myriam Mével

Dashboard

Myriam Mével
Myriam Mével
  • Save
Dashboard dashboard ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

Designing a dashboard for online reservation.

I need your suggestion and reviews. Please have a look at my design and let me know your thoughts and feel free to share your ideas and also comment.

Thanks a lot for your feedback !

Myriam

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Myriam Mével
Myriam Mével

More by Myriam Mével

View profile
    • Like