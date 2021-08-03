Cesar Alvarez
CityCoins — MiamiCoin Website

Cesar Alvarez
Cesar Alvarez for Z1
CityCoins — MiamiCoin Website
I'm happy to share with you this shot today since it's today when MiamiCoin $MIA mining launches! 🚀 This exciting project gives communities the power to improve and program their cities while providing crypto rewards to individuals and city governments alike.

We collaborated with Freehold , Serotonin, and Patric W. Stanley to make CityCoins website a reality. Loving its neat yet colorful design!

More cities are joining soon, next one: San Francisco 🌁 Stay tuned and follow Z1 team to check the result 😉.

