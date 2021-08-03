CityCoins — MiamiCoin Website

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm happy to share with you this shot today since it's today when MiamiCoin $MIA mining launches! 🚀 This exciting project gives communities the power to improve and program their cities while providing crypto rewards to individuals and city governments alike.
We collaborated with Freehold , Serotonin, and Patric W. Stanley to make CityCoins website a reality. Loving its neat yet colorful design!
More cities are joining soon, next one: San Francisco 🌁 Stay tuned and follow Z1 team to check the result 😉.
Instagram | Twitter | Github | LinkedIn