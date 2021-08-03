Rostering App: Kronos UKG Rebuild ✨

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi everyone! ✨
I am currently a student studying interaction design at the University of Technology, Sydney!
This is my first post and I want to share my recent case study work I did to redesign a workforce application I have been using almost every day for work. There are currently many pain points to this app and many find it extremely user-friendly. Hence why I took this as a great opportunity to look into the user interface issues and work towards creating something more favourable for the user.
If you like what you see and want to dive deep into my research and testing, the case study is available at my portfolio - carmenho.co
Have inquiries or feedback you can provide me? Shoot me an email (carmenho8@hotmail.com) and I would be more than happy to discuss with you! ✨