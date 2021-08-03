Kids Charity

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
The main idea of this project was in Persian language and RTL direction. So i decided to redesign it in English Language and LTR direction. The watercolor illustration is from freepik. You can check the live version in Persian @ https://keramat-charity.ir
Hope You like it :)