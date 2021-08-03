Majix

Kids Charity

Majix
Majix
  • Save
Kids Charity cancer child children kid kids website adobe xd ui design ux illustration branding charity donate pay illness persian landing homepage home
Download color palette

The main idea of this project was in Persian language and RTL direction. So i decided to redesign it in English Language and LTR direction. The watercolor illustration is from freepik. You can check the live version in Persian @ https://keramat-charity.ir
Hope You like it :)

8f2774211368c1d8786693bad2e01049
Rebound of
Keramat Charity
By Majix
Majix
Majix

More by Majix

View profile
    • Like