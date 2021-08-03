Kunchana Mathota Arachchi

Sample Logo for Apogee Design Group

Kunchana Mathota Arachchi
Kunchana Mathota Arachchi
  • Save
Sample Logo for Apogee Design Group inkscape begraphify illustration graphic design vector logo icon flatminimalist design branding
Download color palette

Designed for a contest. 2 out of 5 concepts

Kunchana Mathota Arachchi
Kunchana Mathota Arachchi

More by Kunchana Mathota Arachchi

View profile
    • Like