Leonard Burton

Atomworks Logo

Leonard Burton
Leonard Burton
  • Save
Atomworks Logo logo atomic atom cogs
Download color palette

This is my current logo, created after I realised my original logo was way too close to Apple's Genius logo. Glad it was though, I much prefer this one and would love to get everyones feedback as I'll be committing them to some business cards soon.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Leonard Burton
Leonard Burton
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Leonard Burton

View profile
    • Like