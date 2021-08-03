Muhhammad Sami

Conzummate website ux typography graphic design branding ui
This is the web design for Conzummate website. Its a minimal design with the focus on text and CTA. The website looks very clean. There is a lot of white space so that the user can easily read the text. Matching illustrations are used to emphasis the text. It turned out to be a good project to work on.

