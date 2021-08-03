Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexandr Koziol

Dashboard: statistics

Alexandr Koziol
Alexandr Koziol
Dashboard: statistics card bank identity visual identity money banking dashboard defi financial app banking banking app balance web app web fintech cards transaction dashboard
Hi guys 👋

I suggest you get acquainted with my new shot, a dashboard in a new modern design.

A quick look at your stats and history. Your budget information is always visible, giving you the ability to always take the necessary steps in relation to your finances.

What do you think of the picture? Share your opinion in the comments, I'd be very happy to.

Visit also Behance to see other examples from my practice or follow me on Instagram for updates. Thank you ❤️

Alexandr Koziol
Alexandr Koziol
Hello, I`m Alex. UI/UX and Product Designer

