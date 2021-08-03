Dashboard: statistics

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi guys 👋
I suggest you get acquainted with my new shot, a dashboard in a new modern design.
A quick look at your stats and history. Your budget information is always visible, giving you the ability to always take the necessary steps in relation to your finances.
What do you think of the picture? Share your opinion in the comments, I'd be very happy to.
Visit also Behance to see other examples from my practice or follow me on Instagram for updates. Thank you ❤️