Sakshi Bhutra

Automated Key App Logo

Sakshi Bhutra
Sakshi Bhutra
  • Save
Automated Key App Logo automatedkeyapp dailyuiday4 dailyui005 logo appicon ui ux design dailyui app
Download color palette

App icon design for a application that enables automatic opening and closing of doors through your mobile phone.
#DailyUI005 #DailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Sakshi Bhutra
Sakshi Bhutra

More by Sakshi Bhutra

View profile
    • Like