Meal Planner

Took another route to understand calculator. Here is a UI design of an app that caculates your BMI, takes into consideration your target and estimates the amount of calories you need to consume each day along with a meal planner for all days and meals with the right nutrition value breakdown.
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
