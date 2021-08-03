Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anya Derevyanko

Flea market

Anya Derevyanko
Anya Derevyanko
Flea market vector colourful app illustration coffee hands anyadraw music flea market cat illustration
Hi there! I finally published a concept of illustration style for an App, where you can buy/sell anything you want. It was a very fun journey. Especially I like the sketches

Anya Derevyanko
Anya Derevyanko

