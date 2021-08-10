Vissles Website Animation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Vissles is a tech brand that produces affordable portable devices. With larger sales on Amazon the time has come to push their brand essence higher.
We've redefined Vissles visual coms keeping identity, website, logo, and marketing materials simple, clear yet remarkable.
This is a small sneak peak into the website, more about the O0 work on the project here.
Similar project? Hit us up on hello@ozero.design and let's work!
O0 | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Vimeo