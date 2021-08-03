Anastasia.K

ilMolino - Food Delivery App

Anastasia.K
Anastasia.K
  • Save
ilMolino - Food Delivery App app product design ux ui
Download color palette

Il Molino is a Ukrainian restaurants chain in Kyiv,  We have got a new decision for previous delivery app. We developed a new design to improve the functionality for users’ convenience.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Anastasia.K
Anastasia.K

More by Anastasia.K

View profile
    • Like