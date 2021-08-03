FREE UI Banner

Follow https://www.instagram.com/dopeuiux/

for daily design inspiration and downloadable contents.

Get psd for free : -

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fLM1bLDf4IyvojZa-yy_4KSSGMjW3p4u/view?usp=sharing

-

Press "L" to show a little bit of appreciation

- it matters to me :)

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.