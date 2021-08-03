Tech Landing Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there!
It's my first shot in dribbble. After several years of getting inspired by all your incredible stuff, was about time for me to contribute a bit :).
I would like to present you a horizontal home page concept for our digital studio, Bikolabs. We are interested in understanding better the relationship between people and technology and run a lot of weird but fun experiments.
I will keep posting our progress here. On the meantime, what do you think? Feedback is always welcome :)