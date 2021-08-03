Santi Pérez

Tech Landing Page
Hi there!

It's my first shot in dribbble. After several years of getting inspired by all your incredible stuff, was about time for me to contribute a bit :).

I would like to present you a horizontal home page concept for our digital studio, Bikolabs. We are interested in understanding better the relationship between people and technology and run a lot of weird but fun experiments.

I will keep posting our progress here. On the meantime, what do you think? Feedback is always welcome :)

