Geyser 💦 #8 - 음악 : Music

Geyser 💦 #8 - 음악 : Music
This is a Fanzine cover for the issue #8 of Geyser, the free & french webmag I co-design.

This one is only about music recommandations and take inputs from more than 10 members with various tastes.

Take a look inside : https://marcusandtrane.com/geyser/8/Musique/Musique_Desktop

Also, you can check out the other issues of the Geyser webmag : http://geyser.marcusandtrane.com

