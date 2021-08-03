Joana Paz

Ao Quadrado

Hello Dribbblers! This is a shot of a logo designed for 'Ao Quadrado', a civil engineering company. Business cards and WordPress website were also developed. For more on this project please follow the link http://joanapaz.com/project/ao-quadrado/

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
