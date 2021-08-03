Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexander Smirnov
Wender Studio

Soft Cotton Anorak Cart

Alexander Smirnov
Wender Studio
Alexander Smirnov for Wender Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Soft Cotton Anorak Cart choice cos black people black yellow cart shop online store e-commerce ui graphic design ux swiss grid composition
Download color palette

I made the shot for the best course by @Milkwork about composition and design about a year ago. Still like it 💛

If you like our vibe – look at our works here:
https://wender.studio/

Wender Studio
Wender Studio
Hire Us

More by Wender Studio

View profile
    • Like