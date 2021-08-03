Asphalt Batch Mix Plant Supplier - Atlas Technologies

Atlas ABP range of asphalt batch mix plant is designed for contractors. Looking for a basic yet reliable equipment from a manufacturer with good product knowledge and service support. We are manufacturer of asphalt batching plant with capacities: 80 tph, 120 tph and 160 tph. Capacities above 160 tph will be tailor made. You can contact us with your requirement. We offer standard plant to road contractors and we are open for inputs / customizations to make the plant suit your requirement.