Asphalt Batch Mix Plant Supplier - Atlas Technologies

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Atlas ABP range of asphalt batch mix plant is designed for contractors. Looking for a basic yet reliable equipment from a manufacturer with good product knowledge and service support. We are manufacturer of asphalt batching plant with capacities: 80 tph, 120 tph and 160 tph. Capacities above 160 tph will be tailor made. You can contact us with your requirement. We offer standard plant to road contractors and we are open for inputs / customizations to make the plant suit your requirement.