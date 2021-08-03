Hemp the Climate Logo Brand Identity

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hemp the Climate is an NGO based in Czechia whose mission is to accelerate the use of industrial hemp for climate resilience. They work with industry stakeholders and farmers to educate them on the importance growing hemp and using hemp materials.
They wanted their new branding to feel institutional, but also appeal to a hip and modern professional demographic. They did not want any references to cannabis present in their branding as they want hemp to be taken seriously in corporate environments.