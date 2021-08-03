In The Dawning of Joy / Musings Under Moonlight

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Logos for my personal twin blogs: one depicted by the sun rising from a valley, and the other with the moon peeking from billowing clouds.
While "In the Dawning of Joy" (kevinbsoriano.wordpress.com) gets the bulk of my write-ups (mostly theological), "Musings Under Moonlight" (musingsundermoonlight.wordpress.com) is a loose compilation of my attempts of writing fictional literature.