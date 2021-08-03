Grigory Larionov

Furniture Shop App

Grigory Larionov
Grigory Larionov
  • Save
Furniture Shop App property android ios 3d branding online shop clean iu furniture design furniture shop shop chair app furniture chair mobile app illustration app ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble!
Furniture store app design. I hope you enjoy it!
__________________________________________
Design: Figma
llustrations: Unsplash
__________________________________________
Contact me: grigorywhodesigner@gmail.com

Grigory Larionov
Grigory Larionov

More by Grigory Larionov

View profile
    • Like