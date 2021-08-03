Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mobile Blog Patterns

Mobile blog patterns designed specifically for the Query Block, an advanced functionality to create blog layouts with Gutenberg, the WordPress editor.

More info on the query block here: https://wordpress.org/support/article/query-loop-block/

Check out some of the latest work we've been doing in the Theme Design Squad: https://automattic.design/2021/08/02/theme-pattern-design-snapshots/

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
