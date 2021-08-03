Mihai Dolganiuc

Remastr Business Cards Design

Mihai Dolganiuc
Mihai Dolganiuc
Hire Me
  • Save
Remastr Business Cards Design details contact info layout minimal wordmark arrow up success blue digital services pattern it tech technology marketing corporate identity type typography text custom branding brand identity logo mark symbol icon
Remastr Business Cards Design details contact info layout minimal wordmark arrow up success blue digital services pattern it tech technology marketing corporate identity type typography text custom branding brand identity logo mark symbol icon
Download color palette
  1. Business-Cards-Remastr.png
  2. Business-Cards-Remastr-2d.png

Hello Everyone!

Would like to share the business cards for the recently finished project, Remastr — IT company from the Czech Republic that handles Software development, IT consultancy and Digital project management.

I tried to keep it as minimal as possible in terms of displayed info as well I designed a subtle pattern that will go along with the whole composition, which was inspired by the shape of the logo.

Thoughts welcome.

6a9545af5554388e629dda4b9aa55db6
Rebound of
Remastr Wordmark & Logo Design for IT company
By Mihai Dolganiuc
Mihai Dolganiuc
Mihai Dolganiuc
Hello, Hola, Willkommen, 你好, Привет, Bienvenue, Salut.
Hire Me

More by Mihai Dolganiuc

View profile
    • Like