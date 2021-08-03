Remastr Business Cards Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello Everyone!
Would like to share the business cards for the recently finished project, Remastr — IT company from the Czech Republic that handles Software development, IT consultancy and Digital project management.
I tried to keep it as minimal as possible in terms of displayed info as well I designed a subtle pattern that will go along with the whole composition, which was inspired by the shape of the logo.
Thoughts welcome.