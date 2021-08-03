Good for Sale
Samuel Briskar
ThreeDee

To the moon!

Samuel Briskar
ThreeDee
Samuel Briskar for ThreeDee
Hire Us
  • Save
To the moon! animation designers design resources studio cryptocurrency bitcoin persons humaaans characters graphic design kawaii cute illustrations resources blender library 3d illustration design
Download color palette
  1. astronaut.mp4
  2. astronaut.jpg

CHARACTERZ

Price
$69
Buy now
Available on characterz.design
Good for sale
CHARACTERZ

We are currently working on a huge update of our CHARACTERZ library.

There will be new clothes, poses, objects and much more!

If you want to see more of our 3D libraries, check our WEBSITE

ThreeDee
ThreeDee
Lovely ❤️ 3D illustrations library
Hire Us

More by ThreeDee

View profile
    • Like