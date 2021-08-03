Ride Sharing Mobile App (Let's Go)

Let's GO is the app you use to get a ride in minutes. It allows tapping requests and a driver's there. By taking Let's GO, you can help your community reduce traffic and take cars off the road. This work was done to enhance my skills.

✉️ Have a project in mind? Shot an email here

tasfikkhanjnu144@gmail.com

🔥 Schedule a Quick chat for free proposal and consultation here-

https://dribbble.com/tasfik_khan