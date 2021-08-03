Elias Manik

Glow Effects Mastercard Design In Figma

Glow Effects Mastercard Design In Figma glass effects mastercard mastercard master card design glass morpism design glow effects glass effects
Hi folks, as a ui ux designer we need to such mastercard for the product design. but nowdays glassmorpism or glow effects is its high demands.
so i just try to make one in figma..

how is its? 😀

Thanks for read this.🥰

User Interface & Product Designer

