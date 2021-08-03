Beatriz Fialho

Mobile Blog Patterns

Beatriz Fialho
Beatriz Fialho
  • Save
Mobile Blog Patterns yellow typography mobile wordpress ui webdesign design layout minimal
Download color palette

Sharing some mobile blog patterns I've been designing specifically for the Query Block, an advanced functionality to create blog layouts with Gutenberg, the WordPress editor.

More info on the query block here: https://wordpress.org/support/article/query-loop-block/

Check out some of the latest work we've been doing in the Theme Design Squad: https://automattic.design/2021/08/02/theme-pattern-design-snapshots/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Beatriz Fialho
Beatriz Fialho

More by Beatriz Fialho

View profile
    • Like