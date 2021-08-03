Block Pattern Designs for WordPress

A glimpse of recent work done by the Theme Design Squad (myself, https://dribbble.com/kjellr and https://dribbble.com/melchoyce) at Automattic.

These are a few of the many patterns we've created for the launch of the WordPress Pattern Directory: https://wordpress.org/patterns/

Catch up on our latest theme and pattern work in this article: https://automattic.design/2021/08/02/theme-pattern-design-snapshots/

Find out more about block patterns here: https://wordpress.org/news/2021/03/so-you-want-to-make-block-patterns/