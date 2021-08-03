Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Katie Camm

Hākabē Brand Design

Katie Camm
Katie Camm
  • Save
Hākabē Brand Design logo design branding concept logodesign logo beverage packaging beverage design visual design packaging branding design branding brandidentity brand design graphic design graphicdesign design
Download color palette

Hākabē - Balance Your Body, Mind, and Spirit
Complete brand design from my Spring Quarter. This includes beverage name, concept, logo, and all of the packaging and other visual elements.

If you want to see the full presentation going over the various details about the design, check out my slides at:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124657963/Hakabe-Brand-Design

Katie Camm
Katie Camm

More by Katie Camm

View profile
    • Like