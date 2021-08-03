Angela Nguyen

Hard Times

Ongoing freelance project for Studio DBJ's podcast series. This one is about what it means to love your job: “powering through hard times” vs “forcing yourself to stay in a bad situation”.

designer + illustrator + yoshi impersonator

