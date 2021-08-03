Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ivan Gorbunov

Artence Magazine All Pages

Ivan Gorbunov
Ivan Gorbunov
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hey everyone,

I am glad to share with you the continuation of my new E-Commerce project. called Artence. As conceived, this is a magazine about the art of the era of modernism and postmodernism. Now you can see a mini showreel with all pages of the project.

What do you think about the shot? Let me know your thoughts in the comments!

Want something like that? Just email me!
📩 ivngbv@gmail.com

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook

Shot
Rebound of
Artence Magazine | Promo Animation
By Ivan Gorbunov
View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Ivan Gorbunov
Ivan Gorbunov
Web and motion designer
Hire Me

More by Ivan Gorbunov

View profile
    • Like