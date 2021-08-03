Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vector Illustrations for TTAUDIO

Vector Illustrations for TTAUDIO vector illustration vector art graphic design illustration vector branding
  1. ttaudio-illustrations1.png
  2. ttaudio-illustrations2.png
  3. ttaudio-illustrations4.png

A set of vector illustrations I designed for TTAUDIO, making use of a color palette that matches well with the website and the inclusion of earphones to represent the nature of their business.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

