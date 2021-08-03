Block Pattern Design for WordPress

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Long time no see :sparkles:
Here's a glimpse of recent work done by the Theme Design Squad (myself, https://dribbble.com/kjellr and https://dribbble.com/melchoyce) at Automattic. This is one of the many patterns we've created for the launch of the WordPress Pattern Directory: https://wordpress.org/patterns/
Catch up on our latest theme and pattern work in this article: https://automattic.design/2021/08/02/theme-pattern-design-snapshots/
Find out more about block patterns here: https://wordpress.org/news/2021/03/so-you-want-to-make-block-patterns/