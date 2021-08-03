Plant Shop App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🎯 For this plant shop concept I use a new trend called Glassmorphism. I created a mobile version for the shop, showing the process of adding an item to the cart.
🚀 To know if I succeeded in transmitting this message do not hesitate to comment or like this concept (Press "L")!
👉 By the way, there is a lot to see on my profiles at
Medium : https://medium.com/@pavlovicpierre
Unsplash : https://unsplash.com/@piheros